4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Bay Point

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook homes throughout the Bay Area and beyond early Thursday morning with the center of the quake centered near Suisun Bay, north of Bay Point, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck shortly after 5 a.m.

Alejandro Canaday said it felt like a quick jolt while he was cooking breakfast for his wife in Antioch.

"We definitely felt it here," he said. "It scared our dog."

Machelle Graham works at Rob's Zombies and Concord and was just opening up for business when a few customers asked her if she felt the quake.

At first, she thought it was a semi-truck rumbling by.

And then she realized she was wrong.

"Oh, we're having an earthquake," she said.

People all over the Bay Area and further out felt it too.

Jennifer Levine said she felt it on the Peninsula and Jean Josey said she felt it in Dublin.

Kathryn Jiminez said she felt it in the sunset district in San Francisco, Crystal Trejo said she felt it in Stockton and Janie Cardenas said her house "shook pretty good" in Pittsburg.

Because of the quake, BART said trains were running at reduced speeds while crews inspected the tracks.