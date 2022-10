article

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka.

No injuries or damage has been reported.

The quake stuck over 14 miles underground.