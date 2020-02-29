4-alarm fire destroys warehouse and restaurant in San Francisco

courtesy: San Francisco Fire Department

San Francisco firefighters on Sunday made sure there were no flare-ups from a large warehouse fire on Saturday night.

The fire was first reported at 8:49 p.m., and tore through the warehouse and a nearby restaurant.

KTVU's Sara Zendehnam talked to a man who was inside the building on Toland Street and Evans Avenue at the time of the fire.

He said he ran out, once he saw the flames, and that the most important thing was to escape without injury.

The blaze was in a light-industrial area near the India Basin area. Fire crews contained it at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

The main warehouse collapsed, but San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said no one was hurt and the fire is under investigation. Two people who lived in a residential unit in the building were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and city services.

Advertisement

The Bonanza Restaurant, which had been shut down, was heavily damaged by the fire.

Inspectors have red-tagged the building.

Interstate 280 was near the fire, and high winds blew smoke across the highway, prompting a temporary closure late Saturday night.

Winds also blew down nearby power lines that caused outages around the south part of San Francisco, Baxter said.

A power pole fell onto SFFD firefighting equipment, Baxter said.

PG&E was responding to repair the lines. As of 1 a.m., 20 customers in the area still did not have electricity.

from KTVU viewer

from KTVU viewer