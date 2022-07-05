4 injured at A's game by 'celebratory' gunfire in Oakland

Four people were injured by what Oakland police described as "celebratory gunfire" after the Oakland A's game and July 4th fireworks display at the Coliseum.

Three fans at the ballpark were "struck by fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city," police said Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., around the time that the post-game Independence Day fireworks display was lighting up the skies, police said.

A fourth victim also walked to a hospital to be treated.

One of the victims was an 11-year-old, the East Bay Times reported.

All injuries were described as "non-life-threatening" by police.

Police said they are investigating the shooting.

A reward of up to $20,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted to the Oakland police department's unit that investigates felony assaults at (510) 238-3426.