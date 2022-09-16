4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse, including 2 children
DALY CITY, Calif. - A balcony collapsed in Daly City Friday leaving four people in a trauma center, officials say. Two of the victims are children.
The balcony gave in around 1:07 p.m. at 466 Westmoor Avenue, according to North County Fire Chief, Ron Myers.
The deck was attached to the front of a two-story, single-family home, Myers said.
Two adults and two children were reportedly on the balcony when it collapsed.
ALSO: Survivor of 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse dies of stroke
Multiple fire and rescue teams came to help, Myers said. The wounded were taken by ambulance to a trauma center.
Fire companies remained on scene for approximately an hour and there were no injuries to any of the firefighters.
A Daly City building inspector was requested and responded to the scene for a structural investigation.