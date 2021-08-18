4 wounded in Playa del Rey shooting: LAPD

Two people were in critical condition and two people were stable after they were shot in Playa del Rey Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported on Culver and Jefferson boulevards just before 6 a.m.

All four victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. By 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said two victims were in critical condition and two victims were stable. One of the victims was a 25-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.

LAPD said a woman was detained at the scene and that the second suspect, a man, left the scene in a black vehicle. He remains at large.

Investigators are in the process of combing the area for clues and witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

