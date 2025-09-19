4 shot in Antioch, including 15-year-old

Four people were shot in Antioch on Thursday night: Two of them died and two of them were wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, officials said.

Police said the shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near D and West 19th streets.

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene.

East County Fire Protection District Capt. Craig Auzenne said "unfortunately" two people died, and the other two were taken to John Muir hospital in Walnut Creek.

Investigators still don't know why the shooting occurred, and there's no word on whether arrests have been made.

