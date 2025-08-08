4-year-old boy killed, 6-year-old girl injured in Burlingame pedestrian crash

A 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Burlingame on Friday, police say.

Fatal crash

What we know:

A 6-year-old girl was also injured in the crash involving a sedan in front of a restaurant on the 1200 block of Donnelly Avenue. The Burlingame Police Department said officers responded to the crash involving pedestrians at around 6:25 p.m.

Officers said the two children were struck by a vehicle on the sidewalk in front of the business.

The little girl was taken to Stanford Hospital for her injuries. Her current condition is not known.

Police said after the driver hit the children, she drove into a poke restaurant. Police said it was a busy Friday night in the area when the crash happened.

The driver of the vehicle was a 19-year-old woman from San Mateo, police said. She remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

"Not in many years has something this tragic happened in our downtown area," said Lt. David Perna with the Burlingame Police Department. Perna said the restaurant, Poke Bar, did also see some damage from the crash.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the police.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what may have led up to the crash or if drugs, alcohol or a medical situation may have been factors.

This is a developing news story.