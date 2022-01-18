40-year-old man injured in shooting during San Francisco robbery

article

A 40-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting during a robbery in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mary and Natoma streets, where the victim was walking when two suspects got out of a vehicle, both pointed firearms at him and demanded his property, according to police.

A struggle ensued, during which one of the suspects shot the victim. The pair fled in the vehicle with his property and remained at large as of Tuesday, police said

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.