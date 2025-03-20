41 arrested in San Francisco drug sweep; more raids to come

The Brief San Francisco law enforcement officers made 41 arrests as part of a large-scale sweep on open-air drug markets. The latest raid happened just in the early hours on Thursday in the area of Market and Van Ness streets. People who frequent the area have said it has been a hub of drug activity.



41 arrests made

What we know:

The operation, comprising city police officers and sheriff's deputies, happened early Thursday morning in the area of Market and Van Ness streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Authorities said about 41 people were arrested on a variety of drug charges.

"This activity will not be tolerated and we will continue these operations for as long as it takes," the department wrote on social media.

Community wants to see more sweeps

What they're saying:

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, whose District 6 includes the South of Market neighborhood, applauded the police department and sheriff's office for carrying out the sweep. He also thanked the public health department.

"We need more operations like this — and more often. Nothing we do to tolerate and enable street-level drug use in San Francisco is helping anyone — least of all those on our streets struggling with addictions," he said.

People in the area said in recent weeks it has become a hub of drug activity.

"I'm walking through, headed to my boyfriend's, and next thing I know, I hear sirens behind me and there's like five cop cars pulling into that area," said Kenny, who frequents the area. He said he saw officers gathering shortly before the bust.

Featured article

"Our city needs to be safe and clean, and when we see large groups of people gathering involved in narcotics usage, we're going to conduct enforcement," said San Francisco Assistant Police Chief David Lazar. "Last night was an example of that."

Police said of the arrests, 17 were booked into jail for drug-related charges and outstanding warrants.

People in the area said local businesses have faced challenges as street conditions deteriorated. They said they are happy police brought enforcement to the area, but they'd like to see more.

"I mean, the cops are doing whatever they can," said Joseph Alvarez. "But, they should probably try a little harder, you know. A lot of poverty, a lot of drugs out here."

The sweep was the latest in a series of high-profile enforcement efforts. Last week, police set up a mobile command center at 16th and Mission streets to combat drug activity. Three weeks ago, police and sheriff's deputies conducted a massive enforcement at Jefferson Square Park.

San Francisco police said it's part of an ongoing data-driven process to bring resources where they're needed to put pressure on those taking part in the drug trade.

"We will go wherever the crowds are going," said Lazar."We will go wherever the drug sales are happening. We will go wherever we need to address street conditions. We've seen it move, and we're just going where it's moving."

Mayor Daniel Lurie said the enforcement efforts will continue.

