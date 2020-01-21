49ers fans traveling to Super Bowl will pay a pretty penny

Want to go to the Super Bowl to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs? Prepare to pay a lot of money.

The cheapest tickets the NFL is selling start at $4,464 each.

Ticket broker StubHub says ticket prices jumped 365% Sunday after the opponents were set, compared to a 92% spike when the New England Patriots match up was set with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

"Currently we have a little more than 3,000 tickets available on our website. And the average ticket price right now is a cool $7,000," said Stub Hub spokeswoman Erin Exum.

The cheapest tickets for sale on StubHub Tuesday started around $4,200.

The company says two days after the Super Bowl matchup is set is traditionally the price peak, with tickets usually dropping closer to the game.

However, they warn against waiting too long if there are specific seats you are looking for.

49ers fan Alvin Caampued of San Jose is all set with his flight and hotel booked for Miami, but he didn't buy anything until after Sunday's NFC Championship game.

"Seven years ago I booked it before we won and we lost and I was stuck with a flight, so I didn't want to jinx it," said Caampued.

The 50-year-old plans to buy a ticket closer to the Super Bowl.

"We've been waiting for this moment. I missed it last time when we were in New Orleans, so I have to go," said Caampued.

Travel agent Marc Casto says roundtrip flights range between $500 and $1,500 per person, but he notes hotel prices are jumping, ranging from between $250 and $2,500 per night.

And he warns don't forget to check the details.

"Most of the hotels, and this applies to Airbnb as well, will have minimum night stay requirements which you have to be there for a minimum say three, five or seven nights. And that makes the price go up fairly tremendously," said Casto.

Mineta San Jose International is the closest airport to Levi's Stadium.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines announced they've added one extra flight each from SJC to Florida.

"They're each offering a non-stop flight. Southwest to Fort Lauderdale. American to Miami, getting travelers to those locations the Friday before the game and then getting them home the Monday after," said Rosemary Barnes, Mineta San Jose International's spokeswoman.

The 49ers are set to leave Sunday.

StubHub notes people from 37 states have already purchased tickets and California is beating Missouri when it comes to ticket sales.

