49ers' George Kittle signs 4-year extension for $76.4M

article

There is exciting news for 49ers fans to wake up to: Star tight end George Kittle has signed a contract extension with the team.

The 49ers on Monday confirmed that Kittle is now signed with the team through 2029.

The four-year deal is worth $76. 4 million.

That averages to about $19 million a year, making Kittle the highest paid tight end in the league.

"In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about. We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today," President of Football Operations and General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. "George's leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the Faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities. He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL."

Kittle (6-4, 250) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career (2017-24), he has appeared in 113 games (105 starts), registering 538 receptions for 7,380 yards (13.7 average) and 45 touchdowns. He has also started in all 12 postseason contests he has appeared in and registered 33 receptions for 455 yards (13.8 average) and two touchdowns.

The Niners will now shift their focus to negotiating an extension with quarterback Brock Purdy, who's entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.