49ers hires first director of diversity, equity and inclusion

The San Francisco 49ers announced the hiring of Christina Jefferson as the team's first-ever Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

In her new role with the 49ers, Jefferson will lead inclusion and diversity efforts across the organization and implement several new DEI training programs within the front office.

"I am honored to join the 49ers as their first director of diversity, equity, and inclusion to help them carry on their organization's history of being leaders in this space," Jefferson said.

She comes to the 49ers after six years with Sephora spending most of that time leading their diversity and inclusion efforts company-wide.

"Christina Jefferson brings extensive knowledge and experience implementing best practices that will help us be a more successful organization in creating an inclusive environment where all people are excited to work and empowered to contribute," 49ers President Al Guido said.