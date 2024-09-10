49ers honor SFPD sergeant who helped Ricky Pearsall as fans celebrate victory

The sea of red and gold at Levi's Stadium was filled with smiling faces after the Niners beat the Jets 32 to 19 in the home opener.

Anthony Graham flew in from New Jersey for the home opener, a 20-year tradition.

"First game, I'm happy, especially because of the Jets, because I flew down here with four Jet fans and to go home with them. It's going to be a nice quiet flight," said Graham.

"Absolutely smoking the Jets, it's brought my confidence up a bit, we're coming back and we're winning six, baby," said Dustin Heart of Livermore.

It was an emotional start to the game for San Francisco Police Sergeant Joelle Harrell, credited for saving rookie Ricky Pearsall's life, after he was shot in an attempted robbery just nine days ago.

Harrell was the first emergency responder on the scene. On Monday, she embraced Pearsall's father and family members.

The 49ers also honored Zuckerberg SF General surgeon Dr. Lucy Kornblith, who operated on Pearsall.

"It's surreal. I'm just deeply grateful and appreciative for them even saying - and doing this and inviting me and my family. What I do, is what we do, what we all do, we all responded as a team," she said. "It's wonderful to see Ricky looking like nothing happened to him - wow."

The team gifted her a signed Pearsall jersey and helmet signed by the team. Harrell enjoyed the game with her family from a suite. Monday was also Pearsall's birthday.

It was a comfortable win for Faithful fans, which includes rapper E-40.

"I think we got the complete team, we are ready for this year. We're going to show up and show out like always," he said. "Bang bang Niner gang."

Fans danced along to E-40's hit songs, as they celebrated the night's sweet victory.

