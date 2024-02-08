49ers: McCaffrey 'Offensive Player of the Year', Patrick Willis now member or Hall of Fame

article

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. The announcement was made Thursday night.

He was the league leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. McCaffrey has the team's single touchdown record with 25 touchdowns through the NFC Championship Game, surpassing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

San Francisco's All-Pro running back received 39 of 50 first-place votes and earned 222 points, outpacing Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

McCaffrey, a unanimous choice for All-Pro, led the NFL with 1,459 yards rushing and had 14 rushing TDs for the NFC champion 49ers. He also had 564 yards receiving for seven scores.

McCaffrey is the fourth running back to win the award in the last 10 years, joining Derrick Henry, Todd Gurley and DeMarco Murray.

McCaffrey aims to join Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who won the award two years ago and then earned Super Bowl MVP honors three days later.

McCaffrey is also a top five finalist for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award. That award has not yet been announced.

A big congratulations is also in order for the 49ers' great Patrick Willis, who was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

In a statement, the team said, Willis has "cemented his legacy as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history." Willis was selected by San Francisco 11th overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.

He spent the entirety of his 8-year career with the Niners.

Associated Press contributed to this story.