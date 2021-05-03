49ers new QB Trey Lance steps onto Levi's Stadium field for 1st time

New 49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the weekend in the Bay Area.



The 20-year-old from North Dakota State was drafted Thursday night and flew to Santa Clara the next day.

The 49ers shared video on social media Sunday of the new QB walking onto the field of Levi's Stadium for the first time.

He and his family then planned to go house hunting and Coach Kyle Shanahan gave Lance some advice about the notoriously expensive Bay Area real estate market.

"I told him, ‘Don’t be too depressed. Everyone is very upset after the first couple of days and you realize you’ve got to change what you were looking for,’" Shanahan said. "And they’re like, ‘No, everyone’s told us.’ I’m like, ‘No, everyone told me, you’ll see, it’s real.’ So that was mainly our conversation."

The team also revealed Lance will be wearing the number 5 the same number he wore in college.

Lance will report to rookie minicamp in less than two weeks and then take part in the full offseason program.

There isn’t an immediate rush for Lance to play. The Niners are planning to keep Jimmy Garoppolo and follow the Kansas City model from 2017 when Patrick Mahomes spent his rookie season backing up Alex Smith.

Garoppolo appears to be on board with the plan and reached out immediately to welcome Lance to the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.