Expand / Collapse search

49ers' Nick Bosa out for season: ESPN

By
Published  September 22, 2025 11:39am PDT
San Francisco 49ers
KTVU FOX 2
article

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Santa Clara, Ca

Expand

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s win over Arizona, sources told ESPN. 

EPSN's Adam Schefter said that his sources said it’s a clean tear, but Bosa now will need surgery and won't come back to play this season.

On Sunday, Bosa left the field favoring his right leg after a third-down pass rush in the first quarter. He went immediately to the medical tent and appeared to give a thumbs-down signal to someone in the crowd.

This is the second time Nick Bosa has torn his ACL in his NFL career. He first tore it in Week 2 of 2020 vs. the Jets, and now again in Week 3 of 2025 vs. the Cardinals. 

San Francisco 49ersNFL