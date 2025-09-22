49ers' Nick Bosa out for season: ESPN

article

49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s win over Arizona, sources told ESPN.

EPSN's Adam Schefter said that his sources said it’s a clean tear, but Bosa now will need surgery and won't come back to play this season.

On Sunday, Bosa left the field favoring his right leg after a third-down pass rush in the first quarter. He went immediately to the medical tent and appeared to give a thumbs-down signal to someone in the crowd.

This is the second time Nick Bosa has torn his ACL in his NFL career. He first tore it in Week 2 of 2020 vs. the Jets, and now again in Week 3 of 2025 vs. the Cardinals.