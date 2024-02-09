Senior citizens root for 49ers in Redwood City, wager with opponents in KC

article

Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII contest between the 49ers and Chiefs carriers four years or history. But some of San Francisco’s superfans are putting decades of allegiance on the line, in the form of a friendly wager on the game’s outcome.

A group of the game's most loyal, long-suffering fans rallied and cheered, "let’s go Niners" on Thursday outside Brookdale Senior Living in Redwood City. It was all in support of the red and gold.

"The first time that I went to a Niners game was at Kesar Stadium. And I joke that I still have splinters left in my behind," said 80-year-old P.J. Snow, a 49ers fan since 1951.

The group included unofficial "team" captain, 90-year-old Martha Campana, who has been rooting for the Niners since ‘71.

"My husband and son went to Raiders games. And I thought, well I’d like to know what this is all about. And we got the four tickets to go to Candelstick (Park)," she said inside her one-bedroom apartment-style room.

Campana’s marriage survived the grid iron loyalty split.

"I like all the hoopla. I like all that stuff. But I enjoy going to every game." – Martha Campana, 49ers fan

And Martha went on to develop a second life-long love, and obsession.

The bears, dolls, pictures, and posters scattered around her roof and outside her front door, reflect attendance at dozens of games and five 49ers Super Bowls. Her favorite was the 1990s Super Bowl XXIV 55-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

"I like all the hoopla. I like all that stuff. But I enjoy going to every game," said Campana.

Although in the twilight of their lives, the seniors at this living center are up for a challenge, literally.

Similarly aged Chief’s fans in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, posted on Facebook and said supporters of the losing team would have to share a congratulatory video with their rivals.

"We want the Niners to win," said Snow.

Added Maribel Arreola, the Brookdale activities director, "It doesn’t matter your age. You can be in a wheelchair. You can move your arms and legs a little bit. Whatever it is, the most important thing is moving. Don’t stop moving."

These fans said they’ll never be too old to zestfully enjoy their team’s quest for the ultimate football success.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter), @JesseKTVU and on Instagram, @jessegontv