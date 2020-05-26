49ers to host virtual graduation ceremony for class of 2020

Members from the class of 2020, who are unable to celebrate with other classmates, will be honored by the San Francisco 49ers during a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, with the event featuring player appearances, musical performances, and a commencement speech delivered by beloved former 49er Joe Staley.

Student learning platform Chegg, Inc. is partnering with the team and anyone celebrating a graduation milestone is welcome to participate. The live-streamed event scheduled for May 30 at 5 p.m. PT is not limited to high school seniors.

“There’s so much to celebrate right now with people graduating at different levels--from elementary to high school to graduate and beyond--and so, we just thought we’d throw a party,” said Jenni Luke, 49ers vice president of community impact.

With traditional parties on hold, a virtual one was the obvious choice. Staley, who announced his retirement from the NFL in April, will deliver the commencement speech. The ceremony will also feature congratulatory messages from players and coaches, including Arik Armstead and Kyle Shanahan.

“During such complicated times, it is crucial that we honor the Class of 2020 and recognize their hard work in reaching this important milestone of graduation,” said Luke.

Additionally, the team will recognize the first-ever graduating class from the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute, a six-year immersive STEM education program for students interested in pursuing related careers.

“It’s a pretty huge accomplishment,” said Luke. “They’re graduating and going on to their next phase of education with this incredible background in STEM, and we’re incredibly proud of them.”

Graduation participants were asked to submit photos and videos to the 49ers website, but that window has since closed. To watch the event, visit the 49ers website, or their Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter page.