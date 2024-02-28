4th man charged with murder of Oakland police officer Tuan Le

A fourth suspect is now charged with murder in the shooting death of Oakland police officer Tuan Le.

The Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday said Sebron Russell faces charges in Le's death.

Russell was initially charged with taking part in cannabis business burglaries and he was poised on Tuesday to plead guilty to burglary charges.

The East Bay Times cited a court filing written by Russell’s attorney, David Knutsen, who blasted the district attorney’s office for trying to "circumvent" the normal process for filing new charges. He added that Russell had signed paperwork on Feb. 15 pleading guilty to the lesser charges, a day before learning he would be charged with murder.

Three other men have also been charged with murder.

Le was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2023, while responding to a break-in at a cannabis store.

Prosecutors previously charged three other men — Mark Demetrious Sanders, Allen Starr Brown and Marquise Cooper — with murder.

Authorities suspect Sanders fired the gun while Brown drove the getaway car. Cooper’s exact alleged role remains unclear.