4th of July travelers hit the road and pack airports

A combination of school being out and the 4th of July holiday has people traveling this weekend. On Friday, people are on the road and in the air as the holiday weekend gets underway.

Independence Day celebrates the founding of our nation, and this year people are traveling the length and breadth of the U.S. for the holiday. San Francisco International Airport was buzzing with activity, with only about 8% of flights delayed and 1% of flights canceled.

Alex Hooks said he's taking advantage of the long holiday weekend for a long overdue family visit. "Heading to LA, actually going to go see family, haven't gotten to see them since COVID," said Hooks. "So, like my cousin had two kids since then. So, hoping to spend some wholesome family time. Going to the pool, thinking about driving down to Tijuana from LA."

In the South Bay, Mineta San Jose International Airport is expecting 139,000 travelers between Friday and Monday. The airport says so far things are running smoothly. "It is busy, we do recommend that people do get to the airport about two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight," said Kayla Renelle from Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The O'Keefe family arrived in Oakland Friday morning. Parents Brian and Carol are in from Hawaii. "We're coming from Kailua-Kona," said Brian O'Keefe. "We are because of a wedding for my daughter's friend."

Daughter Christine Palmer is ready to share news their family is growing. "We all came together and we're going to celebrate a great day and share good news of a great-grand-daughter to grandma in a little bit," said Palmer.

Marcel Gaye is on his way out of the Bay Area, and said family seems to be a common theme. "Man, I'm about to go to Texas for a family reunion," said Gaye. "Man, just have a good time bro."

If you're not planning on leaving the Bay Area there are plenty of activates for some local travel, parades in Martinez, Danville and Alameda, and fireworks in Sausalito, Concord San Rafael and here in San Francisco.