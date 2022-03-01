4th suspect arrested in deadly San Jose shooting

article

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose last April, police said Tuesday.

Damion Ruffin, 20, died in the shooting reported at 11:37 a.m. on April 24, 2021, on East San Carlos Street.

Investigators identified Dante Disburke, 21, Jvontay Davidson, 21, Quenyshia Blacksher, 20, and Anjali Patel, 24, as suspects in the killing or who allegedly aided the shooters after the fact. Disburke, Blacksher and Patel were found and arrested in San Jose on May 4, but Davidson remained at large until last week.

On Feb. 25, authorities located Davidson in Stockton and took him into custody.