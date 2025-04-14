5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Julian in San Diego County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported Monday morning.

The earthquake was initially measured at 6.0, but was later downgraded.

The earthquake struck around 10:08 a.m. near Julian, a mountain town of about 1,500 people in San Diego County.

The 5.2 earthquake was followed by several aftershocks ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 in magnitude.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the governor's office said Gavin Newsom had been briefed on the earthquake and is working with local authorities.

The earthquake was felt across San Diego, as well as several areas in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, FOX LA reported.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake.

This is developing, check back for updates.