$5.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Northern California

A Powerball player in Northern California is holding a $5.7 million ticket after matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, the California Lottery reports. The ticket holder has not come forward to claim their prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Rocklin Mini Mart at 4505 Pacific St in Rocklin, the lottery said. The city is located about 30 miles east of Sacramento.

The ticket matched five of the numbers drawn on Wednesday night — 5-20-29-39-53. If the ticket holder had guessed the Powerball 6 they would have been eligible for the entire $484 million prize.

The multi-state game featured no winners, so the pot will jump to an estimated $515 million for Saturday night's draw.

For selling the winning ticket, the owner of the Rockland Mini Mart is eligible for one half of one percent of the prize money, around $28,500.