5 detained in connection to illegal sideshow in Benicia, 4 vehicles to be impounded

The Benicia Police Department says they detained five people in connection to an illegal sideshow that happened Monday night in a business parking lot.

What we know:

In a social media post, Benicia P.D. said multiple vehicles from areas including; Napa, Vallejo, and Benicia were reported using a business site in the Industrial Park area for what they described as a "small sideshow."

Once officers arrived, police said they were able to control the scene and detained three drivers, one spectator and one person who was standing by with additional tires and power tools on reserve for the active participants.

The consequences

While three of the drivers were cited and released, police said four vehicles were towed and will be impounded for 30 days.

Photos shared by police in their social media post show a tow truck attached to what appears to be a Mazda Miata and a sporty, two-door Nissan.

At least one of those vehicles was identified as being associated with a separate sideshow that happened on Lake Herman Road on Monday morning.

Tracking vehicles

Police said they were able to link the vehicle to the sideshow through automated license plate reader technology as well as footage from "community cameras."

That vehicle, found to be parked at a residence in Pittsburg, will also be impounded for 30 days, officials said.