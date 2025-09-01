5 hurt after crash sends car plowing into Newark home

article

Five people were hurt in Newark on Sunday night when a possible DUI car crash sent one of the vehicles careening into a nearby home.

The Newark Police Department and Alameda County Fire Department responded about 10:35 p.m. on Sunday to the intersection of Cedar Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue on reports of a two-car crash between a sedan and an SUV, according to a department statement.

Authorities also learned that the crash caused the sedan to collide with a home in the 5000 block of Lafayette Avenue.

At the scene, responders found four people inside the vehicles that were involved in the crash and gave them aid.

Authorities reported that the driver of the sedan suffered serious injuries in the crash, while the driver of the SUV and their two passengers suffered only minor injuries. All four were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A person who was inside the house when the sedan struck the building was also taken to a hospital for treatment, though police did not describe the extent of their injuries.

The NPD reported that "it is believed that alcohol was a factor" in the crash, though authorities did not say which of the drivers was suspected of being intoxicated, and no arrests were announced.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact NPD Traffic Sgt. Karl Fredstrom at karl.fredstrom@newarkca.gov or by phone at 510-578-4974.