5 injured after lithium ion battery catches fire in San Francisco apartment

Five people were hurt Tuesday morning at a fire at an apartment building in San Francisco's Sunset District, firefighters said.

The fire affected two units at the Avalon Sunset Towers and was caused by a lithium ion battery, according to San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter.

At least one person jumped out of the window from the second floor, Baxter said.

Three of the five people hurt were still recovering at the hospital.

One woman who lives next door said she has been awake since 1 a.m., when it all started.

"I mean, it's terrifying," Max Ferman said. "We all have pets in the building. How do we get our pets to safety? it's scary to have this happen and not be a test. This was the real deal, right in my building."

Baxter said eight people are now displaced from their apartments and the Red Cross is assisting.