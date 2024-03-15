5-vehicle hit-and-run crash on I-880 in Oakland, CHP says roadway has reopened

California Highway Patrol issued a sig-alert Friday afternoon because of a five-vehicle hit-and-run crash on northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland.

A massive traffic backup can be seen starting from near 23rd Avenue where the first crash, between a big-rig and a sedan, happened at around 3:22 p.m.

An SUV was wedged between the big-rig and the center divide, officials said. Two juveniles may be in one of the vehicles. CHP provided an update to say there are injuries in this incident. The extent of the injuries was not clear.

CHP says there was a 5-vehicle crash on northbound I-880 Friday afternoon

The sig-alert is impacted lanes 1 and 2. After initially saying there was no estimated time of reopening, CHP said the lanes opened right before 5:30 p.m.