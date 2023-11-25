5-year-old girl rescued, 58-year-old man missing off Half Moon Bay coast

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is looking for a 54-year-old man who was last seen off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

There's no word on when the man was last spotted. The U.S. Coast Guard reported a 5-year-old girl was rescued by San Mateo County officials.

It's unclear if the man and girl are related.

Multiple rescue operations took place Saturday, with two occurring in San Francisco, involving a sailboat and a surfer.

Their identities have not been released.

These rescues come as a beach hazard goes into effect at several northern California beaches. The National Weather Service warns the ocean may look relatively calm, but a sneaker wave can appear out of nowhere and drag people and pets out to sea.

Beach-goers are advised to stay out of the water and off jetties and rocks.

Authorities say "never" turn your back to the ocean. The warning started Friday night and remains in effect through Sunday morning.

A flood advisory is also in effect due to high tides.