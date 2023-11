A surfer is now recovering after being rescued off the coast of San Francisco on Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m., San Francisco firefighters were called to a missing surfer last seen in the water off of Ocean Beach.

A CHP helicopter and the Coast Guard were dispatched to look for the surfer.

The surfer was eventually found and was okay.

