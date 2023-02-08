$50,000 reward available for info on months-old homicide: SFPD

article

Authorities are offering a reward for a months-old, unsolved homicide of a young adult in San Francisco.

Officials identified 21-year-old Toriano Troyanne Carpenter as the murder victim. On Sept. 6, 2022, SFPD officers responded to Turk and Buchanan Streets around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. However, upon arrival, they could not locate a victim.

Moments later; however, they found evidence of a shooting in the 600 block of Larch Way. Around 10 minutes after arriving at the scene, reports came in of a shooting victim being dropped off at a local hospital. Carpenter died two days later at the hospital.

Police have not publicly named a suspect. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the murder.

Tips can be submitted to the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at (415) 553-1145. After-hour tips can be submitted at (415) 575-4444 or through Text-A-Tip at TIP411, starting the message with "SFPD." Anonymous reporting is available.