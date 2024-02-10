$50,000 reward offered in deaths of 3 endangered gray wolves by California-Oregon border

article

The U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering a $50,000 reward for information about the deaths of three endangered gray wolves in southern Oregon.

The wolves were found dead in Klamath County on the California border on Dec. 29.

Wildlife officers say that two of the wolves were collared and being tracked.

One was an adult, breeding female. The other two were "subadults", not pups but not fully grown.

The reward is for any information that leads to an arrest, criminal conviction or civil penalty assessment.