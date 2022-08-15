$50K reward offered in San Francisco double homicide at playground

article

The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of two young men at a playground.

Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April 3 at Alice Chalmers Park. Two other men were wounded in the shooting.

Since the shooting four months ago, investigators have not made any arrests in the case and are offering a reward in hopes that someone will come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

A witness told KTVU that after the shooting she heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

"I just saw young men that were severely injured and a lot of blood. It was everywhere. It was terrifying," she said.

Another person told KTVU that the men were playing basketball, and suspects the shooting may have been an ambush.

Gertha Gillette, worked at the park for more than 20 years and said it was a peaceful park where children played.

She said she was shocked at the violence that happened at the once joyful place.

"Well, you look outside and you see so much happening and you wonder if it's happening to your child," said Gillette.