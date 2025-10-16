6 Berkeley restaurants burglarized in break-in bonanza: police

The Brief Six Berkeley restaurants were targeted in a break-in spree. Police said the burglaries appear to be related. No one was injured.



Six Berkeley restaurants were targeted in a break-in bonanza early Thursday morning, police said, in what appeared to be a related spree of burglaries.

Officer Jessica Perry said the break-ins were first reported along Durant Avenue at 4 a.m. Three restaurants had smashed front windows and it looked like burglars had broken inside and stolen items.

An hour later, police found another three businesses on University Avenue had suffered similar circumstances, Perry said.

The restaurants are: I.B.’s at 2513 Durant Ave., King Pin Donuts at 2521 Durant Ave. A, and Gypsy’s Trattoria Italiana at 2519 Durant Ave., Café Rio at 2066 University Ave., IMM Thai at 2068 University Ave., and Bobby G’s at 2072 University Ave.

Video at the various scenes showed gaping holes in windows and shattered glass on the sidewalk and floors. Police did not indicate that anyone had been injured in any of the incidents.

"We sympathize with them," Sgt. Joseph LeDoux said. "They are not large chains with deep resources."



Berkeley police investigate a burglary and break-in at Gypsy’s Trattoria Italiana at 2519 Durant Ave. Oct. 16, 2025. Photo: AIOFilmz

A seventh business had its door kicked in on the 1000 block of Carleton Street and had been burglarized, but Perry said it does not appear to be related to the other six, at this point.

Perry said the Berkeley Police Department is actively investigating all these cases, and at this time, there is no confirmed information about what was taken or the total estimated value of damages.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5900.

Berkeley police investigate a burglary and break-in at Gypsy’s Trattoria Italiana at 2519 Durant Ave. Oct. 16, 2025. Photo: AIOFilmz

IB's was one of six Berkeley businesses broken into on Oct. 16, 2025. Photo: AIOFilmz