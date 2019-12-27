6 escape after red-tagged warehouse in Oakland goes up in flames

At least one person was injured in an early morning fire at at warehouse in Oakland.

Flames began coming from the building at West and Apgar Streets, near the MacArthur BART station at about 2:30 a.m.

Neighbors said the warehouse had been red-tagged in the past, but that some people were still living inside, and quite a lot of debris had also built up.

"What I've been told is that there's a timeline for procedures to shut a building down, as it were, and those procedures were underway, but people were nonetheless, still living there," said Mariah Cochrane, neighbor.

Fire investigators had not yet announced how the fire started.

Authorities did say one person suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatement.

Advertisement

Oakland warehouse fire

Oakland warehouse fire

Oakland warehouse fire

Oakland warehouse fire