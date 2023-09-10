Expand / Collapse search

6,000 lightning strikes in 18 hours in Bay Area, beyond

By KTVU staff
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Mother Nature put on quite a light show in many parts of the Bay Area on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, there were 6,000 lightning strikes in the area within 18 hours.

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area said there were over 6,000 lightning strikes in an 18-hour period.

The lightning was described as both cloud to ground strikes and inter cloud.

A view from the KTVU rooftop camera at Jack London Square showed several strikes in the East Bay.

The lightning ignited four small brush fires in Santa Clara and Monterey Counties, officials said.

Photo from @ALERTCalifornia via National Weather Service, Fowler Peak camera (northeast of Copperopolis).