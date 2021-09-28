Expand / Collapse search

61-year-old man killed in pre-dawn San Francisco Tenderloin shooting

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
article

Image courtesy Google Maps.

SAN FRANCISCO - A 61-year-old man is dead after a Tuesday pre-dawn shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, police say. 

The shooting happened near the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue at Hyde Street. Police responded to the location for a report of a shooting. 

When police arrived they saw a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not identify the victim who was killed. 

A second victim, a 31-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries from broken glass during the shooting incident. 

According to the police's preliminary investigation, an unknown shooter opened fire into a business from the street and fled. 

There was no suspect information provided by SFPD. The investigation is ongoing. 