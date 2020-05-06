62-year-old arrested for March assault that turned fatal

article

A 62-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of homicide after the victim of an attack in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood in March died a month later, police said Wednesday.

Wayne Waddell was arrested last Friday on suspicion of homicide and elder abuse for the attack that occurred on March 29.

At 7:58 a.m. that day, officers responded to the 1500 block of Lombard Street and met with a 67-year-old man who said he had just been assaulted in the first block of Sixth Street. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but ended up succumbing to his injuries on April 30.

The medical examiner's office determined that the victim, identified as San Francisco resident William Beaver, died as a result of the assault, so the case was ruled a homicide. Investigators eventually identified Waddell as the suspect and took him into custody Friday, police said.

Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information about the case is asked to call their tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.