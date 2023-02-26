64-year-old man killed by driver who flees, hits multiple cars: Palo Alto police

A 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver who also smashed into several cars and a fence in East Palo Alto Sunday morning, officials said.

East Palo Alto police said at 10:08 a.m. they were called to a collision on the 2200 block of Ralmar Avenue. When they got there they realized it was a crash between a car and a pedestrian, and that the car may have fled the scene.

The victim was found on the driveway of a home unconscious and injured, officials said. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said there were three vehicles parked in the area that had also been hit.

The car that hit the man was found approximately a block away, where it had collided with two more cars and the fence of a home.

Police said the initial investigation did not show the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police did not give details about the driver or whether the driver knew the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the East Palo Alto Police Department.





