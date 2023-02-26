Woman found shot and killed on I-580 after report of assault: CHP

A woman was found dead at an interstate off-ramp in Oakland early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the victim was allegedly shot and killed at Edwards Avenue, an off-ramp of eastbound I-580. They said they received a call from someone who saw a man attacking a woman next to a car that was pulled over.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found the woman, and she was declared dead a short time later, authorities said.

No motive has been determined, and a suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information should call the CHP at (707) 917-4491.

ALSO: 2 in critical condition following string of overnight Oakland shootings