Expand / Collapse search

Oakland Zoo becomes home for 65 animals rescued from roadside

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 11:32AM
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Zoo, PETA rescue animals from 'deplorable' zoo

More than 30 species, including box turtles, tortoises, pythons, bears and exotic birds were rescued from a non-accredited zoo in Maryland by workers from the Oakland Zoo and PETA. A deal to shut the Tri State Zoological Park required finding new homes for the animals that critics said lived in deplorable conditions. Some of the animals will become housed at the Oakland Zoo.

A rescue mission by PETA saved 65 animals on the East Coast that now are calling the Oakland Zoo home. 

The animal rights organization said it took them five days to rescue 30 different species from a roadside. The animals were left on the side of the road after a legal settlement between PETA and a non-accredited zoo in Maryland forced the zoo to close. 

SEE MORE: More than 1200 animals per year saved by Walnut Creek-based rescue agency

Bears, snakes, tortoises and a squirrel monkey were among the species rescued and transported to Oakland. 

The zoo in Maryland had a long history of animal abuse allegations dating back to 2006. 