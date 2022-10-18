A rescue mission by PETA saved 65 animals on the East Coast that now are calling the Oakland Zoo home.

The animal rights organization said it took them five days to rescue 30 different species from a roadside. The animals were left on the side of the road after a legal settlement between PETA and a non-accredited zoo in Maryland forced the zoo to close.

Bears, snakes, tortoises and a squirrel monkey were among the species rescued and transported to Oakland.

The zoo in Maryland had a long history of animal abuse allegations dating back to 2006.