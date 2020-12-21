67-year-old man arrested in connection with homicide of woman found in North Beach apartment

article

Officers in San Francisco arrested a 67-year-old man in connection with the killing of a woman who died after being found unresponsive in a North Beach apartment on Friday, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment building in the 1800 block of Powell Street for a report of a domestic assault.

Inside the apartment, they found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

After ruling the death a homicide, officer arrested Zu Xiao of San Francisco on suspicion of murder.

The San Francisco medical examiner's office was not immediately available to identify the victim and police have not said what kind of injuries she suffered.

Advertisement



