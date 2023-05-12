6th Dublin prison guard, aka 'Dirty Dick,' arrested on sex charges; FBI raids home

article

The sixth correctional officer at the all-women's Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin has been arrested on sex charges – this time, the FBI went to his home in Florida to take him into custody and extradite him to California.

The Department of Justice charged Darrell Wayne Smith, 53, who women nicknamed "Dirty Dick Smith," with 12 counts of sexual abuse of a ward, aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact.

While former Warden Ray Garcia was the highest ranking guard to be charged and convicted in the widening sex scandal at FCI Dublin, Smith has the most counts of any officer so far filed against him.

And in interviews with nearly 50 incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women at the prison, Smith's name came up the most.

Court records indicate he allegedly abused three women, identified as SLH, CAH and LJ from May 2019 to May 2021. They allege Smith touched their buttocks, breasts and had sex with two of them – at least once in a janitor's closet.

KTVU has interviewed at least four other women who said Smith targeted and terrorized them, sometimes sitting in the dark, eating bananas watching them undress. These women were not formally named in the indictment.

FCI Dublin has the most officers in the country who have been charged with sex crimes.

Hours after his arrest, Smith was released from custody, U.S. Magistrate Martin Fitzpatrick ruled.

Efforts on Friday morning to reach Smith and his family were not immediately successful. Assistant Federal Public Defender Janese Caruthers emailed to say she had no comment about Smith's case.

In an email obtained by KTVU in 2022 as a civil suit against him was filed, Smith said he is a disabled veteran and that the women did horrible things to be incarcerated and shouldn't be believed because they only want money as the prison sex scandals grow.

Smith's Facebook page shows him fishing on a sandy beach, and he listed that he was once a former 11C infantry mortarman for the U.S. Army.

A grand jury indicted Smith on April 23; his court records were made public on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee, Florida

The judge allowed Smith to travel to Oakland to be formally charged in the Northern California jurisdiction. A date has yet to be set.

As of Wednesday, Smith was employed by the Bureau of Prisons, where a spokesperson declined to provide any more information or comment about his arrest.

Many who know him say that Smith's arrest is a long time coming.

Tess Korth, a former unit manager at FCI Dublin who was forced out after she blew the whistle, said Smith would often sit in the dark, eating bananas, watching Latina women undress.

"He was disgusting," Korth said.

Korth was Smith's direct supervisor. She reported his behavior to the warden at the time and said she didn't feel safe around him. She said her superiors "just didn't care."

Other women have come forward over the last two years to allege illegal behavior against Smith as well.

Marie Washington and Linda Chaney, both of whom were incarcerated at FCI Dublin, told KTVU last year that Smith told them both they "better be naked" when he did his rounds. He also told them that he had "friends in high places."

Aimee Chavira, who was transferred from FCI Dublin to a prison in Phoenix, is alleging in a formal motion to be released early from custody that Smith locked her in her cell and made her undress in front of him if she wanted to leave.

Chavira said she was going to tell on him, and he replied to her that no one would believe her. "You need cum for something to happen and you don't have that," her compassionate release motion states.

In an email from prison last year, Chavira told KTVU that Smith would come to her cell during the COVID lockdown to see if she was using the toilet. She told him to get away from the window and he would laugh at her.

"He began to get aggressive and this began to scare me bad," Chavira wrote.

Chavira also said Smith would sing "La Llorona" outside her cell, which is about a Mexican mythical vengeful ghost who is said to roam near bodies of water mourning her children whom she drowned because they had no food.

Chavira said she would beg Smith to open her door, and he said he would unlock her door only if she would lift her shirt and pull down her pants. She said she began writing everything down.

"I felt hopeless, worthless, depressed, scared and traumatized from all this abuse," Chavira wrote to KTVU.

Her attorney, Erica Zunkel, filed a compassionate release motion on Chavira's behalf last week, asking for the BOP to let her client out three years early on her drug charge because she survived this type of sexual assault. So far, the BOP has denied the request, which is now headed to a judge.

Smith's arrest is big news, and gave Zunkel some hope for her client's case. She added that she is hoping that women who aren't named in the complaint, but were abused by Smith, will also get some relief and compassion from the government.

"This is a big step forward," Zunkel said. "He abused so many women."

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez