7 California Lottery players win over $27 million combined
LOS ANGELES - Seven lucky players across California just won more than $27 million combined thank you to some lucky lottery Scratchers. Check out where they got them!
In Moreno Valley, Steve Love won a whopping $10 million on a California 200X Scratchers ticket he bought at the Shell station on Sunnymead Boulevard.
In Monterey Park, Ivan Hwee won $7 million with a lucky Crossword Xtreme Scratchers game ticket he purchased from Country Store Liquor on Garfield Avenue.
Steve Love's winning ticket. / California Lottery
In Oceanside, Peter Turner played a Year of Fortune Scratchers which netted him a whopping $5 million. He bought his lucky Scratcher at CVS located at 1980 College Boulevard.
In El Dorado Hills, William Wild won $1 million on a Merry Multiplier Scratcher ticket he got at a CVS store on Latrobe Road.
In Palm Desert, Deborah Micotto scored $1 million on another Merry Multiplier Scratcher ticket purchased from Circle K on Country Club Drive.
In Norwalk, Deborah Micotto played a Sparkling Riches Scratcher bought from Village Liquor on Alondra Boulevard and earned herself $1 million.
Rounding out the top 7 lucky millionaires is Susan Pedregosa, who came forward as the winner of a $2.6 million Powerball drawing last July. She got her lucky ticket at a Quik Stop on Quail Lake Drive in Stockton.