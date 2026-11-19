The Brief A seven-car crash occurred in San Francisco at Steiner and Fell streets. Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It's unclear what caused the initial crash.



A seven-car crash occurred in San Francisco on Thursday in Alamo Square Park, sending at least five people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the fire department.

7-car crash

What we know:

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. at Pierce and Fell streets.

The fire department said one car "made contact" with seven or more cars and a building.

The scene stretched out for at least a block, with a white SUV and red Prius among some of the vehicles affected by the unusually large crash scene.

One neighbor named Shelly said the sound of the crash sounded like an explosion.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the initial crash or the domino effect.

It was not raining at the time of the crash.

A red Prius was damaged in a 7-car crash in Alamo Square Park in San Francisco. It also slammed into this building. Nov. 19, 2026

A black SUV was damaged in a 7-car crash in Alamo Square Park in San Francisco. Nov. 19, 2026

A red Prius was damaged in a 7-car crash in Alamo Square Park in San Francisco. Nov. 19, 2026