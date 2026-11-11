First responders urge caution along the coast as high surf warning looms

The Brief First responders and experienced ocean swimmers are warning Bay Area residents to stay away from the water as potentially deadly surf conditions approach the coast. The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement through Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a High Surf Warning for the weekend as waves are forecast to grow from 15 to 20 feet up to 30 feet. San Francisco Fire Department officials are advising the public to stay at least 200 yards back from the water at Ocean Beach, while veteran surfers say they are sitting out the swell.



First responders and veteran ocean swimmers across the Bay Area are warning the public to stay away from the water ahead of potentially deadly coastal conditions forecast through the weekend.

National Weather Service Issues Beach Hazards and High Surf Warnings

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement in effect through Friday at 6 p.m., when a High Surf Warning will take effect through Sunday at 4 a.m. Forecasters predict waves of 15 to 20 feet through Friday, with the potential for swells to grow to between 25 and 30 feet on Saturday.

In its advisory, the agency warned that "any wrong move or stumble could turn deadly."

Fire Officials and Veteran Surfers Urge Caution at Ocean Beach

At San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Ken Smith urged beachgoers to keep a wide distance from the shoreline or avoid the coast altogether.

"Let’s start off 200 yards from the water during this event, let’s not go to the beach, let’s watch it on TV," Smith said.

Smith, who swims and dives in the ocean, said even advanced swimmers should avoid entering the surf. "I swim in the ocean, I dive, I’m not going nowhere near that water," he said.

Local surfers also said the incoming conditions are too extreme for typical weekend sessions.

"Not this weekend’s swell. I mean this is like historically large," surfer Mark Bitter said. "Unless you’re kind of surfing inside the San Francisco Bay, it’s going to be experts of experts only."

Longtime Residents Warn of Rip Current Dangers

San Francisco resident Chris Adams, who has lived along Ocean Beach for 30 years, said she has seen a number of water emergencies caused by deceptive surf and strong currents.

"Just stay away. If you’re not an experienced ocean swimmer, especially in these currents, just don’t even mess around with it," Adams said. "Kids get swept away, adults get swept away, adults trying to save kids get swept away. If you don’t have a wetsuit, fins and experience, you don’t belong in the water."

First responders continue to emphasize that residents should take the warnings seriously as the larger weekend swells arrive.