Salt & Straw ice cream chain with viral following opens in this Bay Area city, drawing crowds

article

The Brief A popular ice cream chain with a viral following has a new Bay Area location. Salt & Straw is an artisanal ice cream company known for its fresh ingredients and experimental flavors. This week, excited customers stood in long lines for the opening of the new Bay Area store.



A popular artisanal ice cream chain known for its unconventional, creative flavors is expanding in the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, viral sensation Salt & Straw launched a soft opening at its new location in Oakland.

Long line out the door

On a warmer than usual November evening, a long line extended out the door, punctuating the excitement surrounding the arrival of the ice cream shop in the bustling Rockridge business district.

The opening marks the ninth Salt & Straw in the Bay Area.

The chain has two locations in San Francisco along with shops in Burlingame, Los Gatos, Palo Alto, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, and San Ramon.

The backstory:

The Portland, Oregon-based company was founded in 2011 by two cousins, Kim and Tyler Malek.

The fast-growing company has now expanded to some 60 locations in 10 states, while building a viral social media presence and developing a cult-like following.

Unique flavors

Its ice cream is known for its rich, buttery and creamy texture and its fresh and unique flavors, often created with unlikely pairings you might not expect in a frozen treat.

"We're inspired by interesting ingredients. A local creamery's habanera goat cheese, herbaceous and citrusy liqueur from a craft distillery, wild nettles foraged in Washington, and Grandma Malek's famous almond brittle," the company shared on its website.

Storytelling through its flavors

And along with these creations, the brand seeks to frame a story it weaves into its products.

"Using ice cream as a blank slate for storytelling, we fearlessly explore ingredients, discover emerging artisans, and share inspiring, unifying experiences," the company said.

Rotating menu

With a rotating menu of options, there’s a chance your Salt & Straw visit could be different from one to the next.

Along with its staple classic flavors all year round, about once a month, there's a selection of new, different concoctions offered as part of the chain's monthly menu series.

This month’s flavors are Parkerhouse Rolls with Salted Buttercream, Pumpkin Pie with Almost Croissant Streusel, the vegan Cranberry Shortbread Tart, Turkey and Bacon Caramel, and Maple Koginut Squash with Pomegranate.

"We never stop inventing. Our shops always scoop ‘classics,' but new flavors make their debut every series – and then disappear sometimes forever," the company said, noting the model inspires the team to continue growing and trying new things.

"This ever-evolving ice cream exploration pushes us to keep collaborating, experimenting, and inventing. Oh, and eating," Salt & Straw said.

The ‘classics’ and more

12 staple flavors make up the "classics." They include the popular scoops of Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Chocolate Gooey Brownie, Salted Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Double Fold Vanilla, and Freckled Mint Chip Chocolate.

Salt & Straw also offers dairy-free options and is known for its freshly made waffle cones and novelty items including the Tacolate, a crunchy waffle cone, shaped like a taco shell that wraps around ice cream.

The chain's hand-made, multi-layered ice cream cakes are also very popular, though at $79 each, they’re on the pricey side.

Investing in the community

Local perspective:

The company boasts its investment in the community in which its stores stand.

"Community building is in Salt & Straw DNA. We establish deep connections with our scoop neighborhoods, supporting everyone from local artisans to students and organizations," the chain wrote on its website.

Salt & Straw Rockridge officially opens on Friday, the chain announced on Facebook.

"We’re celebrating all weekend long with something special every day, including exclusive, limited-time offerings made in collaboration with our friends at Fra’ Mani," the company said. Fra- Mani is a Berkeley-based artisanal food producer specializing in Italian-style salami and charcuterie.

SEE ALSO: Popular Japanese specialty grocer to open new downtown store in this East Bay city

As part of the opening celebration, the ice cream maker said the first 100 guests would get a surprise gift card, with the biggest prize being offered: free ice cream for a year.

The new shop is located at 6300 College Avenue, near Safeway. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.