Vallejo: 18-year-old arrested in fatal shootings 20 minutes apart

The Brief Terrell Blutcher Jr., 18, of Vallejo, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder in the Oct. 6 shootings reported 20 minutes apart. The first victim was found shot inside a crashed Subaru near Springs Road and Castlewood Drive. He died six days later. Family identified the second victim as Devaughn McBride, 32, a U.S. Postal Service worker. Police have not released a motive.



An 18-year-old Vallejo man faces two counts of murder after allegedly killing two men in separate shootings just 20 minutes apart last month, authorities said.

Terrell Blutcher Jr. was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Oct. 6 killings, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Terrell Blutcher Jr., 18, of Vallejo, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder in the Oct. 6 shootings reported 20 minutes apart.

First shooting on Springs Road

What we know:

Officers initially responded around 8:03 a.m. to reports of a crash and possible shooting near Springs Road and Castlewood Drive.

At the scene, police discovered an injured man inside a gray Subaru that had crashed into an unoccupied Toyota Camry. Investigators found the driver had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries six days later.

Second shooting on Main Street

Twenty minutes after the initial report, at about 8:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to another shooting in the 200 block of Main Street.

There, police found a second man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Family members identified the second victim as 32-year-old Devaughn McBride, a U.S. Postal Service worker.

Arrest

Detectives eventually linked Blutcher to both fatal shootings and arrested him Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of murder.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive or detailed the circumstances surrounding the shootings, but officials said that both incidents appeared to be isolated.