7 dead, 1 missing in tragic Lake Tahoe boating accident

The Brief 7 boaters are now dead from a Lake Tahoe boating accident and one is missing. Two people survived. Winds were strong and there were thunderstorms on Saturday when the boat capsized.



Search and rescue crews found a dead boater on Sunday evening in Lake Tahoe, bringing the death toll to seven from a tragic weekend boating accident in terrible weather, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office announced.

As of Monday, there were two survivors and one person still missing.

The sheriff hasn't identified anyone at this point.

The boat capsized Saturday on Lake Tahoe at D.L. Bliss State Park during a powerful weekend thunderstorm that whipped up high waves, officials said.

Winds of about 30 knots and swells of up to 8 feet were reported around the time the 27-foot Chris-Craft vessel flipped over near the lake’s southwest edge, Coast Guard officials said.

There were a total of 10 people on the boat who fell into the water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Two people were rescued and taken to a hospital.

Video obtained by KCRA-TV showed moored boats at a nearby marina crashing into each other.