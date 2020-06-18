7-hour San Jose home invasion and hostage standoff ends with 3 suspects in custody

San Jose police on Thursday took three people into custody following a seven-hour standoff where the suspects are accused of breaking into a home, assaulting people inside and holding several of the victims inside.

Sgt. Enrique Garcia said two suspects were taken into custody about 7:30 a.m. A third person had been taken into custody earlier. He did not elaborate.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Garcia said a caller told 911 that suspects broke into a home in the 4200 block of Senter Road. They had assaulted some of the people inside and held them against their will, police said.

At some point, four of the people were able to escape, but as of 5:30 a.m., there were others in the house, police said.

Special operations teams and hostage negotiators were sent to the scene and spent hours convincing the suspects to come out.